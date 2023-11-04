According to our computer projections, the Oregon State Beavers will defeat the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams come together at Folsom Field on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 10:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Colorado vs. Oregon State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+13.5) Toss Up (61.5) Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

Week 10 Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

So far this year, the Buffaloes have compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread.

Colorado is a 3-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Buffaloes' eight games with a set total.

The average over/under in Colorado games this year is 1.7 more points than the point total of 61.5 for this outing.

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Beavers are 4-3-0 this season.

Oregon State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

There have been four Beavers games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 9.0 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.

Buffaloes vs. Beavers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 36.4 21.1 34.5 11.8 38.3 30.5 Colorado 32.1 34.9 40.8 35.8 23.5 34.0

