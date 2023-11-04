Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baca County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT
High school football is on the schedule this week in Baca County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Baca County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Briggsdale High School at Walsh High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Walsh, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.