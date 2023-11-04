High school football is on the schedule this week in Baca County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Weld County
  • Morgan County
  • El Paso County
  • Rio Blanco County
  • Costilla County
  • Larimer County
  • Delta County
  • Boulder County
  • Pueblo County
  • Chaffee County

    • Baca County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Briggsdale High School at Walsh High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
    • Location: Walsh, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.