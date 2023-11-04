Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (7-2) at home on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.
- Colorado has a record of 7-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in three of nine games this season.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Avalanche vs Golden Knights Player Props
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|31 (14th)
|Goals
|40 (3rd)
|21 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (8th)
|7 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (6th)
|2 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (6th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in NHL action, conceding only 21 goals to rank third.
- The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +10 this season.
