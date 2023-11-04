The Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (7-2) at home on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 7-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 53.5%.

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in three of nine games this season.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 40 (3rd) 21 (3rd) Goals Allowed 24 (8th) 7 (15th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 2 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (6th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in NHL action, conceding only 21 goals to rank third.

The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +10 this season.

