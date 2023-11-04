Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (7-2) at home on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have finished 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 7-2.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.
- In the four games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (eight points).
- In the six games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-1-0 (10 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|8th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.64
|5th
|5th
|2.33
|Goals Allowed
|2.18
|3rd
|3rd
|34.2
|Shots
|28.5
|25th
|5th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|14th
|14th
|20%
|Power Play %
|25.64%
|8th
|2nd
|94.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.24%
|7th
Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
