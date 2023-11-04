The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) are road favorites (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, +100 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 10:00 PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in three of nine games this season.

The Avalanche have won 77.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (7-2).

The Golden Knights won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Colorado has put together a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Vegas has not played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.