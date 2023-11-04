The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, November 4, with the Golden Knights having won three consecutive games.

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS is the spot to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Golden Knights square off.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 20 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 9 6 8 14 3 6 58.1% Cale Makar 9 3 8 11 6 7 - Nathan MacKinnon 9 4 5 9 9 7 41.2% Artturi Lehkonen 9 3 4 7 4 4 0% Valeri Nichushkin 9 1 5 6 3 4 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 24 goals allowed (just 2.2 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's third-best offense.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players