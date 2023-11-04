Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado will host a matchup between the No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) and the Army Black Knights (2-6) on November 4, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are an 18.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 31.5 is set in the contest.

On the defensive side of the ball, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 13.4 points per game. The offense ranks 29th (33.6 points per game). Army ranks 18th-worst in points per game (20.1), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 67th in the FBS with 25.5 points surrendered per contest.

Air Force vs. Army Game Info

Air Force vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -18.5 -110 -110 31.5 -105 -115 -1200 +750

Air Force Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Falcons have been top-25 over the last three games with 261.3 total yards allowed per game (14th-best). They haven't fared as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 331.7 total yards per game (-79-worst).

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 27.0 points per game in that stretch (19th-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 15.3 points per game (30th-ranked).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Air Force, who ranks -125-worst in passing offense (80.3 passing yards per game) and 23rd-worst in passing defense (203.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three games.

Over the last three games, the Falcons have been getting it done on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing. During that three-game stretch, they rank 13th-best with 251.3 rushing yards per game and third-best on defense with 57.7 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Air Force has hit the over once in its past three games.

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Air Force games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (66.7%).

Air Force has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Air Force has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 92.3% chance to win.

Air Force Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Emmanuel Michel, has carried the ball 155 times for 696 yards (87.0 per game), scoring nine times.

Jared Roznos has hauled in 10 receptions for 313 yards (39.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dane Kinamon has caught four passes while averaging 14.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has hauled in two catches for 82 yards, an average of 10.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

PJ Ramsey has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Air Force's leading tackler, Alec Mock, has 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 44 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

