The No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) take on the Army Black Knights (2-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 4, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are favored by 18.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 31.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Army matchup.

Air Force vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Air Force vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Army Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-18.5) 31.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-18.5) 31.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Air Force vs. Army Betting Trends

Air Force has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Army has won two games against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

