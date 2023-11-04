Air Force vs. Army: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) take on the Army Black Knights (2-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 4, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are favored by 18.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 31.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Army matchup.
Air Force vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Air Force vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-18.5)
|31.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-18.5)
|31.5
|-1200
|+720
Air Force vs. Army Betting Trends
- Air Force has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Army has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Black Knights have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
