The No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) and the Army Black Knights (2-6) meet at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Air Force sports the 29th-ranked offense this season (33.6 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 13.4 points allowed per game. Army ranks 18th-worst in points per game (20.1), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 67th in the FBS with 25.5 points surrendered per contest.

We give more details below

Air Force vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Air Force vs. Army Key Statistics

Air Force Army 381.8 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (115th) 237.9 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (61st) 300.4 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (22nd) 81.4 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.6 (129th) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (131st) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 696 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Jared Roznos' leads his squad with 313 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 12 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has reeled in four passes while averaging 14.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has been the target of four passes and hauled in two receptions for 82 yards, an average of 10.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 740 yards on 45-of-90 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 474 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has taken 68 carries and totaled 364 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has collected nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 266 (33.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put up a 252-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 27 targets.

Casey Reynolds' 19 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 129 yards.

