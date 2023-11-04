Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights go head to head at 2:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Falcons. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Air Force vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Air Force (-17.5) Over (32.5) Air Force 37, Army 8

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

The Falcons are 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have seen four of its six games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 32.5 points, 10.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Air Force contests.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Black Knights.

The Black Knights is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Army has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 17.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The Black Knights have hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Army games this season have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 15.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 33.6 13.4 41 16.3 30.7 13 Army 20.1 25.5 23.8 16.8 16.5 34.3

