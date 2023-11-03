Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Weld County, Colorado this week?
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Roosevelt High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Highland High School at Meeker High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Meeker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence JR SR High School at University High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
