Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Larimer County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Fossil Ridge High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bear Creek High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.