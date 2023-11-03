Colorado State vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 3
The Bronze Boot is the prize when the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and Colorado State Rams (3-5) clash on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 42 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wyoming vs. Colorado State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-7)
|42
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-7)
|42.5
|-260
|+210
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Colorado State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Wyoming has compiled a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cowboys have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
