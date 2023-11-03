The Bronze Boot is the prize when the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) and Colorado State Rams (3-5) clash on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 42 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wyoming vs. Colorado State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Wyoming (-7) 42 -275 +220 FanDuel Wyoming (-7) 42.5 -260 +210

Week 10 Odds

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Colorado State has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Wyoming has compiled a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000

