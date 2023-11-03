The Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) host an MWC clash against the Colorado State Rams (3-5) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming is compiling 23.9 points per game on offense (92nd in the FBS), and ranks 74th on the other side of the ball with 26.4 points allowed per game. Colorado State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 444.8 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 57th with 406.5 total yards per contest.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Colorado State Wyoming 406.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.1 (128th) 444.8 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (72nd) 75.0 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (77th) 331.5 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.9 (125th) 18 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 15 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (35th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 2,476 yards on 210-of-330 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has run for 289 yards on 67 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Avery Morrow has taken 54 carries and totaled 149 yards with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has totaled 70 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 790 (98.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 96 times and has six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 48 passes and compiled 620 receiving yards (77.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 54 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,055 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 186 yards (23.3 ypg) on 60 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 558 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Wyatt Wieland's 250 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has registered 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Treyton Welch's 22 catches have yielded 218 yards and two touchdowns.

