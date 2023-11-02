The Week 10 college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

TCU vs. Texas Tech

Week 10 Big 12 Results

Texas Tech 35 TCU 28

  • Pregame Favorite: Texas Tech (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Behren Morton (28-for-36, 282 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tahj Brooks (31 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Coy Eakin (8 TAR, 8 REC, 78 YDS)

TCU Leaders

  • Passing: Josh Hoover (32-for-52, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Emani Bailey (19 ATT, 57 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaylon Robinson (8 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas TechTCU
428Total Yards435
282Passing Yards353
146Rushing Yards82
0Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 10 Big 12 Games

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-4)

Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: McLane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Baylor (-3)

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma (-6)

UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-3.5)

BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: West Virginia (-12.5)

No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Iowa State (-2.5)

