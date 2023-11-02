Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Douglas County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Arvada West High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fossil Ridge High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Morgan High School at Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
