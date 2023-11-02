Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Douglas County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Arvada West High School at Rock Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2

7:00 PM MT on November 2 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fossil Ridge High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3

6:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3

7:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Morgan High School at Lutheran High School