With Week 10 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big 12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Kansas State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 41-0 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

2. Texas

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

7-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 35-6 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Kansas State

Kansas State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

3. Oklahoma

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

7-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +110

+110 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 38-33 vs Kansas

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

4. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 45-13 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

5. Kansas

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 38-33 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. TCU

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 41-3 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Iowa State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 30-18 vs Baylor

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Texas Tech

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 27-14 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. West Virginia

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 41-28 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

10. BYU

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 35-6 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

11. Houston

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-5 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 41-0 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. UCF

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 41-28 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

13. Baylor

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-5 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 30-18 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-9

2-6 | 1-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 45-13 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

