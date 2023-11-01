The Denver Nuggets (4-0), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center, will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and ALT.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and ALT

BSN and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 223.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets had a +273 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They put up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and allowed 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves had a -3 scoring differential last season, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in the NBA).

The two teams combined to score 231.6 points per game last season, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 228.3 combined points per game last season, 4.8 more than the total for this matchup.

Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Minnesota compiled a 38-43-0 ATS record last season.

Nuggets and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +280 - Timberwolves +6600 +3000 -

