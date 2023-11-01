Buy Tickets for Northern Colorado Bears Basketball Games
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) will be on the road against the the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Northern Colorado games
Northern Colorado's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Northern Colorado players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Saint Thomas
|8
|16.6
|9.6
|3.8
|2.0
|0.4
|45.2% (47-104)
|29.6% (16-54)
|Dejour Reaves
|8
|15.1
|3.8
|1.5
|1.4
|0.3
|41.0% (41-100)
|26.8% (11-41)
|Brock Wisne
|8
|12.1
|5.1
|1.6
|1.1
|0.0
|52.2% (36-69)
|10.0% (1-10)
|Riley Abercrombie
|8
|9.1
|5.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|34.8% (24-69)
|36.5% (19-52)
|Langston Reynolds
|8
|5.4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
|58.1% (18-31)
|60.0% (3-5)
