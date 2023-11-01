Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Northern Colorado Bears. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Northern Colorado team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Saint Thomas 7 15.0 10.0 3.7 2.0 0.3 Dejour Reaves 7 15.0 3.9 1.4 1.0 0.3 Brock Wisne 7 11.9 4.6 1.6 0.9 0.0 Riley Abercrombie 7 10.0 5.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 Zack Bloch 7 5.6 1.6 0.7 0.7 0.4 Langston Reynolds 7 5.4 1.4 1.7 0.4 0.1 Marcell McCreary 5 4.6 2.2 0.8 0.4 0.2 Jaron Rillie 2 11.5 3.0 4.5 1.0 0.0 Juju Ramirez 7 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 Theo Hughes 7 1.1 2.1 0.1 0.1 0.4

Northern Colorado season stats

Northern Colorado has a 3-4 record so far this season.

The Bears have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Against the Chicago State Cougars on November 21, Northern Colorado notched its best win of the season, which was a 78-77 overtime victory.

The Bears have played two games this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-2 in those contests.

Northern Colorado has 24 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Northern Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 CSU Northridge H 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Texas A&M-Commerce A 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Colorado A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Air Force A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northern Arizona H 4:00 PM

