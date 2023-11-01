Will Logan O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 1?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Logan O'Connor a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- O'Connor has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- O'Connor has no points on the power play.
- O'Connor's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
