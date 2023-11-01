The Denver Pioneers women (1-6) will next play at home against the Stetson Hatters, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Stetson Hatters

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Magness Arena

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emma Smith 7 14.0 5.0 3.3 2.7 0.0 37.4% (34-91) 24.0% (12-50) Jojo Jones 7 13.1 7.1 2.7 1.6 0.1 36.5% (31-85) 22.2% (8-36) Emily Counsel 7 10.6 2.9 1.0 0.6 0.4 35.8% (24-67) 33.3% (14-42) Makayla Minett 7 7.6 7.4 0.1 0.3 1.7 53.8% (21-39) - Angelina Robles 7 5.4 2.9 2.9 0.6 0.0 38.9% (14-36) 0.0% (0-14)

