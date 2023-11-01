Buy Tickets for Denver Pioneers Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers women (1-6) will next play at home against the Stetson Hatters, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Denver games
Denver's next matchup information
- Opponent: Stetson Hatters
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Magness Arena
Top Denver players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Emma Smith
|7
|14.0
|5.0
|3.3
|2.7
|0.0
|37.4% (34-91)
|24.0% (12-50)
|Jojo Jones
|7
|13.1
|7.1
|2.7
|1.6
|0.1
|36.5% (31-85)
|22.2% (8-36)
|Emily Counsel
|7
|10.6
|2.9
|1.0
|0.6
|0.4
|35.8% (24-67)
|33.3% (14-42)
|Makayla Minett
|7
|7.6
|7.4
|0.1
|0.3
|1.7
|53.8% (21-39)
|-
|Angelina Robles
|7
|5.4
|2.9
|2.9
|0.6
|0.0
|38.9% (14-36)
|0.0% (0-14)
