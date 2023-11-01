Do you live and breathe all things Denver? Then show your support for the Pioneers women's team with some new apparel. For additional details on the team, including current stats, continue reading.

Denver team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Emma Smith 5 14.6 6.0 3.6 2.8 0.0 Jojo Jones 5 14.4 7.4 3.0 1.4 0.2 Makayla Minett 5 9.2 7.4 0.2 0.4 1.4 Emily Counsel 5 8.2 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.6 Angelina Robles 5 4.8 3.0 2.6 0.8 0.0 Lauren With 5 3.4 2.4 0.8 0.2 0.4 Mary Wilson 3 5.0 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.3 Reagan Pahl 5 2.0 1.6 0.4 0.4 0.2 Madelyn Atkins 5 1.2 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 Joclyen Wyatt 5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.0

Denver season stats

This season, Denver has won only one game (1-4).

The Pioneers have a 0-3 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Denver has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Denver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Loyola Marymount A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 UC Irvine A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Stetson H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Texas State A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Colorado Christian H 8:00 PM

