With a record of 6-4, the Denver Pioneers' next matchup is at the BYU Cougars, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.
Upcoming Denver games
Denver's next matchup information
- Opponent: BYU Cougars
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Marriott Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Denver players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tommy Bruner
|10
|24.0
|3.0
|3.9
|0.9
|0.2
|39.4% (71-180)
|46.3% (31-67)
|Touko Tainamo
|10
|18.2
|8.4
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|49.2% (60-122)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Jaxon Brenchley
|10
|9.0
|5.2
|3.2
|1.0
|0.4
|50.0% (33-66)
|21.4% (3-14)
|Isaiah Addo-Ankrah
|10
|8.5
|3.8
|1.1
|0.6
|0.1
|48.2% (27-56)
|45.1% (23-51)
|DeAndre Craig
|10
|7.7
|3.4
|1.9
|1.4
|0.0
|39.4% (26-66)
|41.2% (7-17)
