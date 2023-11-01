Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who are 14-8 in the 2023-24 season, next clash with the Houston Rockets at home on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Denver Nuggets in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Denver games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Denver's next matchup information

Opponent: Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Broadcast: ALT, Space City Home Network

ALT, Space City Home Network Favorite: Denver -8.5

Denver -8.5 Total: 220.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Denver's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Denver players

Shop for Denver gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nikola Jokic 21 28.6 12.9 9.8 1.2 0.8 54.6% (236-432) 30.0% (27-90) Michael Porter Jr. 22 17.5 8.1 1.7 0.5 0.8 48.7% (148-304) 39.4% (65-165) Reggie Jackson 22 13.6 2.4 4.5 0.8 0.3 50.4% (120-238) 42.2% (38-90) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 22 10.8 2.0 2.8 1.6 0.4 44.6% (83-186) 40.5% (34-84) Aaron Gordon 18 13.1 7.1 3.7 1.1 0.8 49.3% (100-203) 23.1% (9-39)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.