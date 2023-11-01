When you're cheering on Colorado State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Rams' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Colorado State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG McKenna Hofschild 5 21.4 4.2 8.8 1.6 0.2 Marta Leimane 5 7.6 3.6 0.8 1.2 0.2 Sydney Mech 5 6.6 2.2 1.0 0.4 1.8 Cali Clark 5 6.2 7.2 0.2 1.4 0.8 Sanna Strom 5 6.0 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 Kendyll Kinzer 5 5.8 3.4 0.4 0.2 1.4 Cailyn Crocker 5 5.8 2.8 1.6 0.4 0.2 Meghan Boyd 5 5.6 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 Hannah Ronsiek 5 4.4 4.6 1.6 1.0 1.4 Jackie Carman 5 3.0 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.2

Colorado State season stats

Colorado State is undefeated so far this season (5-0).

Colorado State has 24 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Colorado State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UTEP A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 High Point H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Montana A 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Long Beach State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UC Irvine N 10:00 PM

