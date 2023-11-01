The Colorado State Rams (9-0) will be at home against the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Colorado State games

Colorado State's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Mary's Gaels

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Location: Moby Arena

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Colorado State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Isaiah Stevens 9 17.2 2.7 8.0 1.4 0.1 53.8% (57-106) 40.6% (13-32) Joel Scott 9 14.4 6.8 1.7 1.3 1.1 55.1% (43-78) 25.0% (5-20) Nique Clifford 9 12.1 5.7 2.3 1.2 0.4 59.4% (41-69) 52.2% (12-23) Patrick Cartier 8 12.3 2.3 2.4 0.5 0.1 58.2% (39-67) 52.6% (10-19) Josiah Strong 8 8.5 3.0 2.1 0.4 0.0 46.3% (25-54) 21.4% (6-28)

