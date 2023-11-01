Colorado's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Buffaloes are currently 9-1) on Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Northern Colorado Bears.

Upcoming Colorado games

Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center

Top Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Frida Formann 10 15.9 2.1 2.6 2.0 0.5 49.5% (52-105) 48.6% (35-72) Aaronette Vonleh 10 15.3 5.4 2.1 0.6 0.9 66.0% (64-97) - Jaylyn Sherrod 10 12.7 3.0 6.2 2.1 0.0 48.3% (43-89) 5.3% (1-19) Quay Miller 10 10.4 7.0 1.5 1.1 0.2 39.2% (38-97) 34.1% (15-44) Kindyll Wetta 10 6.7 3.3 3.2 1.8 0.1 47.2% (25-53) 28.6% (4-14)

