Colorado's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Buffaloes are currently 9-1) on Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Northern Colorado Bears.

Upcoming Colorado games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 21 Northern Colorado H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Utah H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Arizona A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Arizona State A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Cal H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Stanford H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 UCLA H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 USC H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Oregon State A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Oregon A 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Washington State A 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Washington A 3:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Oregon H 9:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Oregon State H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Utah A 8:00 PM

Colorado's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Colorado Bears
  • Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: CU Events Center

Top Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Frida Formann 10 15.9 2.1 2.6 2.0 0.5 49.5% (52-105) 48.6% (35-72)
Aaronette Vonleh 10 15.3 5.4 2.1 0.6 0.9 66.0% (64-97) -
Jaylyn Sherrod 10 12.7 3.0 6.2 2.1 0.0 48.3% (43-89) 5.3% (1-19)
Quay Miller 10 10.4 7.0 1.5 1.1 0.2 39.2% (38-97) 34.1% (15-44)
Kindyll Wetta 10 6.7 3.3 3.2 1.8 0.1 47.2% (25-53) 28.6% (4-14)

