Coming up for the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) is a matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Colorado games

Colorado's next matchup information

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Colorado players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% KJ Simpson 8 19.4 4.5 4.4 1.4 0.0 54.9% (50-91) 45.2% (14-31) Tristan da Silva 8 15.5 5.0 2.1 1.1 0.6 56.2% (41-73) 45.5% (15-33) Cody Williams 7 14.0 3.6 2.0 0.9 0.3 62.3% (38-61) 60.0% (6-10) Julian Hammond III 8 9.9 1.9 2.5 0.4 0.3 57.1% (28-49) 48.1% (13-27) J'Vonne Hadley 8 9.1 6.1 2.1 1.3 0.4 55.3% (26-47) 0.0% (0-4)

