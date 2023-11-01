Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche NHL Games
The Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2), including Mikko Rantanen (12 goals), are at home versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Colorado games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Flyers
|H
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Flames
|H
|9:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Sabres
|H
|9:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Jets
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Sharks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Blackhawks
|A
|8:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Senators
|H
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Coyotes
|H
|9:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Coyotes
|A
|9:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Blues
|A
|8:00 PM
Colorado's next matchup information
- Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Ball Arena
- Broadcast: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
Top Colorado players
- Nathan MacKinnon: 10 goals and 26 assists
- Cale Makar: seven goals and 27 assists
- Rantanen: 12 goals and 19 assists
- Ivan Prosvetov: 2-1-1 record, .919 save percentage, 11 goals allowed
