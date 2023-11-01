Should you wager on Bowen Byram to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

Byram averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.