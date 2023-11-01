Artturi Lehkonen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche, with Artturi Lehkonen, take the ice Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lehkonen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Artturi Lehkonen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Lehkonen Season Stats Insights
- Lehkonen's plus-minus this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is -3.
- In two of eight games this season, Lehkonen has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Lehkonen has a point in three of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Lehkonen has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- Lehkonen's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Lehkonen Stats vs. the Blues
- The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|8
|Games
|4
|6
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
