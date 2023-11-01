Exclusive Offers on Air Force Falcons Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Air Force team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Madison Smith
|7
|14.4
|6.6
|1.9
|2.6
|0.1
|Milahnie Perry
|7
|14.4
|2.7
|1.9
|0.9
|0.4
|Keelie O'Hollaren
|7
|11.4
|2.3
|0.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Jayda McNabb
|7
|6.4
|6.4
|1.3
|1.7
|0.7
|Dasha Macmillan
|7
|5.7
|3.1
|1.0
|0.4
|0.1
|Alexis Cortez
|7
|4.6
|2.9
|1.0
|0.4
|0.3
|Taylor Britt
|7
|4.4
|5.4
|2.7
|3.0
|0.0
|Grace Walsh
|6
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|Parker Brown
|4
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Jordyn DeVaughn
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
Air Force season stats
- Air Force has won four games so far this season (4-3).
- The Falcons are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- Air Force, in its best win of the season, defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 54-51 on November 24.
- This season, the Falcons haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- Air Force has one game remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Upcoming Air Force games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Colorado
|H
|3:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 5
|UC-Colorado Springs
|H
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Northern Colorado
|H
|3:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Weber State
|H
|3:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Clemson
|A
|1:00 PM
