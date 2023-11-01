Buy Tickets for Air Force Falcons Basketball Games
With a record of 7-2, the Air Force Falcons' next game is at home versus the Eastern Washington Eagles, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Air Force games
Air Force's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Washington Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Clune Arena
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Air Force players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ethan Taylor
|9
|18.4
|5.6
|3.3
|1.4
|0.8
|41.5% (54-130)
|41.8% (33-79)
|Beau Becker
|9
|14.9
|5.8
|1.6
|0.2
|1.3
|54.5% (55-101)
|35.6% (16-45)
|Jeffrey Mills
|9
|8.8
|3.4
|2.7
|1.8
|0.2
|42.6% (29-68)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Kellan Boylan
|9
|8.2
|7.0
|2.8
|1.7
|1.0
|46.0% (23-50)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Chase Beasley
|9
|4.7
|3.1
|2.0
|0.7
|0.3
|46.7% (14-30)
|25.0% (2-8)
