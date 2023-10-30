The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for their Monday, October 30 game against the Utah Jazz (1-2) at Ball Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jay Huff C Out Rib Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Questionable (Wrist)

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and KJZZ

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 230.5

