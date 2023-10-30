At Ball Arena on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ALT and KJZZ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and KJZZ

ALT and KJZZ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
Nuggets (-7.5) 230.5 -350 +260

Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the NBA) and allowed 118 (24th in the league) for a -77 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 232.9 points per game last season, 2.4 more points than the total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams surrendered 230.5 points per game last year, the same as this matchup's over/under.

Denver covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Utah won 48 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Nuggets and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +550 +275 - Jazz +35000 +12500 -

