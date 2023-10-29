Should you wager on Samaje Perine finding his way into the end zone in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Perine has 98 yards on 26 carries (14 ypg) this season.

Perine has also caught 20 passes for 215 yards (30.7 per game).

Perine has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0

