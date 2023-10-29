Who has the edge under center when Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) square off against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 7 Games Played 7 66.4% Completion % 69.5% 1,499 (214.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,017 (288.1) 13 Touchdowns 15 4 Interceptions 6 171 (24.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 214 (30.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Chiefs have been getting it done on defense, with 15 points allowed per game (third in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Kansas City's D has been on top of its game, with 1,322 passing yards allowed this season (10th-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Chiefs have given up 740 total rushing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).

Defensively, Kansas City ranks 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (50%) and 12th in third-down efficiency allowed (37.1%).

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 273.5 yards

: Over/Under 273.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Broncos Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Chiefs' defense has been clicking, as it ranks third in the league with 15 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 11th with 2,062 total yards allowed (294.6 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City is top-10 this season, ranking 10th in the NFL with 1,322 total passing yards allowed (188.9 allowed per game). It also ranks 10th in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Against the run, the Chiefs have allowed 740 rushing yards this season, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank second in the NFL with two.

On defense, Kansas City is 11th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 50%. It is 11th in third-down percentage allowed at 37.1%.

