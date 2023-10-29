Nuggets vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - October 29
The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (2-0) heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) currently has two players. The matchup tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Paycom Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info
|Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jay Huff
|C
|Questionable
|Rib
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back), Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|229.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.