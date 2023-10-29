Will Javonte Williams cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams' team-high 272 rushing yards (45.3 per game) have come on 63 carries.

Williams also has 14 catches for 65 yards (10.8 per game).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0

