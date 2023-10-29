Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Murray put up 22 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 108-104 win against the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll examine Murray's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder allowed 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 38 26 5 9 1 0 0 11/3/2022 33 24 4 2 4 0 1 10/22/2022 28 16 4 5 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.