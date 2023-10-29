Courtland Sutton vs. L'Jarius Sneed: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 8 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense and L'Jarius Sneed. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Denver pass catchers against the Chiefs' pass defense.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|61.1
|8.7
|21
|69
|7.06
Courtland Sutton vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton's 351 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 catches on 43 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Denver's passing attacks is 20th in the NFL with 1,396 passing yards (199.4 per game) and fifth with 13 passing touchdowns.
- The Broncos rank 14th in the NFL in points (21.1 per game) and 17th in total yards (311 per game).
- Denver has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.6 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Broncos air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 34 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (63% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.
L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense
- L'Jarius Sneed has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 36 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up the 10th-fewest in the NFL, 1,322 (188.9 per game).
- The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is 15 per game, third-best in the league.
- Kansas City has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Eight players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Rec. Targets
|43
|46
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|31
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.3
|23
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|351
|36
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|50.1
|5.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|67
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1
|Interceptions
