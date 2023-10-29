In Week 8 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense and L'Jarius Sneed. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Denver pass catchers against the Chiefs' pass defense.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 61.1 8.7 21 69 7.06

Courtland Sutton vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's 351 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 catches on 43 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver's passing attacks is 20th in the NFL with 1,396 passing yards (199.4 per game) and fifth with 13 passing touchdowns.

The Broncos rank 14th in the NFL in points (21.1 per game) and 17th in total yards (311 per game).

Denver has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.6 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 34 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (63% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 36 tackles, three TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up the 10th-fewest in the NFL, 1,322 (188.9 per game).

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is 15 per game, third-best in the league.

Kansas City has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Eight players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 43 46 Def. Targets Receptions 31 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.3 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 351 36 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.1 5.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 67 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

