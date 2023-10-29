The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Sutton has 31 receptions (on 43 targets) for a team-best 351 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

Sutton has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1

