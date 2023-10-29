Broncos vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
According to bookmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are favored by a touchdown as they attempt to keep their six-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this matchup.
The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found in this article before they face the Broncos. The Broncos' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-7)
|47
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-7.5)
|47.5
|-355
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Browns vs Seahawks
- Click here for Vikings vs Packers
- Click here for Texans vs Panthers
- Click here for Falcons vs Titans
- Click here for Raiders vs Lions
Denver vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Denver has one win against the spread this year.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this season.
- This season, four of Denver's seven games have hit the over.
- Kansas City's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.
- As a 7-point favorite or greater, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).
- In Kansas City's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Russell Wilson
|205.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+190)
|18.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10.5 (-120)
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-118)
|-
|Javonte Williams
|-
|-
|48.5 (-115)
|-
|13.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.