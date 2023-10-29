According to bookmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are favored by a touchdown as they attempt to keep their six-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this matchup.

The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found in this article before they face the Broncos. The Broncos' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-7) 47 -350 +280 FanDuel Chiefs (-7.5) 47.5 -355 +285

Denver vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Denver has one win against the spread this year.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this season.

This season, four of Denver's seven games have hit the over.

Kansas City's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

As a 7-point favorite or greater, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).

In Kansas City's seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Russell Wilson 205.5 (-115) 1.5 (+190) 18.5 (-110) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Adam Trautman - - - - 10.5 (-120) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 44.5 (-118) - Javonte Williams - - 48.5 (-115) - 13.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

