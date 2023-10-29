The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) enter a matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High on a six-game winning streak.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

This season the Broncos score 6.1 more points per game (21.1) than the Chiefs surrender (15).

The Broncos rack up only 16.4 more yards per game (311) than the Chiefs give up (294.6).

This season Denver runs for 5.9 more yards per game (111.6) than Kansas City allows (105.7).

This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chiefs have forced 11 turnovers.

Broncos Home Performance

At home, the Broncos average more points (22.3 per game) than they do overall (21.1). They also allow fewer points at home (25) than they do overall (31).

The Broncos pick up more yards at home (326.5 per game) than they do overall (311), and concede fewer at home (346.8 per game) than overall (424.7).

Denver picks up 201.5 passing yards per game at home (2.1 more than overall), and allows 208.3 at home (49.1 fewer than overall).

At home, the Broncos pick up more rushing yards (125 per game) than they do overall (111.6). They also concede fewer rushing yards at home (138.5) than they do overall (167.3).

At home, the Broncos successfully convert more third downs (40%) than they do overall (39.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (36.2%) than overall (39.5%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 New York L 31-21 CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City - CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX

