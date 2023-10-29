The Denver Broncos' (2-5) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1). It kicks at 4:25 PM at Empower Field at Mile High.

Their last time out, the Broncos won 19-17 over the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs enter the matchup after winning 31-17 over the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game on October 22.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dwayne Washington RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Garett Bolles OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning OLB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring Questionable

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Full Participation In Practice Harrison Butker K Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out Mike Edwards S Elbow Full Participation In Practice Justin Watson WR Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 8 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos rank 21st in total yards per game (311), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 424.7 total yards conceded per contest.

The Broncos have been struggling defensively, ranking second-worst with 31 points allowed per game. They have been more effective offensively, putting up 21.1 points per contest (19th-ranked).

The Broncos rank 22nd in passing yards per game (199.4), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 257.4 passing yards allowed per contest.

Denver ranks 17th in rushing yards per game (111.6), but it has been worse defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 167.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.

After forcing seven turnovers (22nd in NFL) and turning the ball over 11 times (21st in NFL) this season, the Broncos sport the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -4.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-7)

Chiefs (-7) Moneyline: Chiefs (-350), Broncos (+280)

Chiefs (-350), Broncos (+280) Total: 45.5 points

