Kansas City (6-1) brings a six-game winning streak into a matchup with Denver (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming tilt against Broncos, see the column below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have hit the gridiron for seven games this year, and they have led after the first quarter four times and have been behind three times.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have had the lead four times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Broncos have won the second quarter in three games, and they've lost the second quarter in four games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have lost that quarter in five games and have been knotted up in two games.

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.1 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After seven games this year, the Broncos have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent three times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering five points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have had the lead four times (1-3 in those games) and have been behind three times (1-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

In seven games this year, the Chiefs have been winning after the first half six times (5-1 in those games) and been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

The Broncos have won the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, and they've lost the second half in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second half.

