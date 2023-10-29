Player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen, Rasmus Dahlin and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 20:42 per game.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 2 2 7 at Kraken Oct. 17 1 0 1 1

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing nine points (three goals, six assists) to the team.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 2 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 0 2 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Oct. 17 0 1 1 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals and added three assists through seven games for Colorado.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 0 1 8 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 1 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 19 1 0 1 6 at Kraken Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Dahlin has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with eight total points (one per game).

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 27 1 0 1 1 at Senators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 2 2 4

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Jeff Skinner has racked up seven total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and two assists.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Oct. 27 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 24 2 0 2 6 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Islanders Oct. 21 1 1 2 4 vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 0 0 4

