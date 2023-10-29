Avalanche vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - October 29
Here's a look at the injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (6-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Avalanche ready for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (3-5) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Devon Levi
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights
- Colorado has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (27 total, 3.9 per game).
- Their +11 goal differential is third-best in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 23 goals this season (2.9 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Buffalo has allowed 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -4, they are 24th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Sabres (+125)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.