Will Adam Trautman find his way into the end zone when the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 69 yards and one score, averaging 9.9 yards per game.

Trautman, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0

